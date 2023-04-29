Obituary: Mary Kay Rachwalski

Mary Kay Rachwalski

Provided Photo

February 21, 1933 – April 24, 2023

Mary Kay Rachwalski, 90, of Silverthorne, Colorado, passed away April 24, 2023, with her four children by her side at St. Anthony’s Summit Medical Center.

She was an avid biker, skier, hiker, walker, snowshoer, runner, and traveler.

Her hobbies included knitting, book clubs, Dominos, having coffee with friends across Summit County and happy hour.

She loved her neighbors, her house, and looking out her living room window at Buffalo Mountain.

There are too many to list but suffice it to say she had awe-inspiring adventures on every continent except Antarctica.

Mary Kay was an inspiration to us all; had a kind and thoughtful soul and will be dearly missed and remembered by the many whose lives she touched.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ray, and her brother Robert. She is survived by her four children Rae Ann, Adam, Cat, Joe (Kim) and grandchildren Cassie and Kyle, her sister Kathy, niece Bridget (Andy) and brother Ernie (Claudette), nephews Ernie Jr. (Kristine) and Michael. She is also leaving behind hundreds of good friends and relatives who enriched and shared her life with.

A celebration of life will be held with date and time to be announced when confirmed. Please check for updates and full obituary at: https://www.foothillsfuneral.com