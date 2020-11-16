Obituary: Mary Valerie Augustyn

Mary Valerie Augustyn

Provided Photo

Mary Valerie

Augustyn

September 12, 1947 – November 6, 2020

Mary Valerie Frederickson Augustyn, 73.

Breckenridge, Colorado resident Mary V. Augustyn, 73, passed away suddenly at her Denver home on November 6, 2020.

Mary grew up in Grand Forks, ND where she graduated from the University of North Dakota and was an Alpha Phi. She met her husband and partner of 50 years while he was stationed at the Air Force base in Grand Forks. Throughout the years they lived in California, Kentucky and Indiana before moving to Colorado in 2003. She was full of life and love. She made life-long friends wherever she went.

Mary was an accomplished entrepreneur. She ran many successful businesses throughout her life. But her real passion was in helping others. She earned her Master’s Degree in Professional Counseling in 1996 and turned her attention toward domestic violence, addictions, relationships, hypnosis, Reiki, and positive thought.

Mary was an award-winning Licensed Professional Counselor, a nationally-recognized workshop presenter, author of the book Stop, Breathe, Focus, a respected expert on domestic violence and a dedicated advocate of a peaceful society. Mary worked and lived in Breckenridge, Colorado with Larry, her husband of five decades. She is survived by Larry, daughter Amy, son-in-law Matt, and two granddaughters Cecelia and Valerie.

She fiercely loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved daily walks, snow skiing, wake boarding, hiking, playing piano, cooking and making messes with her grandkids. She had an adventurous spirit and was always willing to try new things. Her goal was world peace.

There will be a virtual service on Saturday, November 28 at 11am MST. Please email melaniedonahue@gmail.com for information.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Mary’s Fairy Forest charity. Its mission is to promote peace and well-being for all women, men, children and animals.

https://www.gofundme.com/mary039s-fairy-forest