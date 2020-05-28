Obituary: Mary Virginia Leonard

October 15, 1924 – May 18, 2020

Mary Virginia Leonard passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at 95 years old. As a second generation Coloradan, she was born to Marion and Edward Taylor of Denver, Colorado on October 15, 1924. Virginia, or Ging as many knew her, earned a bachelors degree at CU Boulder and a masters degree at University Wisconsin-Madison. Virginia married Glenn Leonard in 1951. They had three children, Kim, Anne, and Charlie. She is also survived by two grandchildren and one great grandchild. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband. Her career was devoted to social work at Lincoln High School. She shaped many students over her 25 year career. Virginia was also a board member of Planned Parenthood. As a longtime resident of Dillon, she saw Summit County grow and prosper. She truly loved Colorado and getting out into nature. She had many stories of the pristine backcountry before many resorts were built. Virginia had a passion for fishing, backpacking, sailing, gardening, and traveling. She was an original member of the Dillon Corinthian Yacht Club. She learned to ski at Arapahoe Basin and Winter Park, and continued to ski into her 80’s. Virginia passed down her joy for skiing to her children, which included many drives to training and ski races. Virginia will be remembered for her kindness and positive outlook on life. Plans for a service to celebrate Virginia’s life are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Summit Foundation, http://www.summitfoundation.org, P.O. Box 4000, Breckenridge, CO 80424.