Obituary: Mary Yates, PhD
June 29, 1948 – October 5, 2021
Mary Carolyn Yates passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2021 after a four-year long battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. However, she would never be defined by that cancer. She was born on June 29, 1948 in Knoxville, Tennessee, daughter of James and Carolyn Yates.
Mary spent her career in student services, primarily at Univ. of North Texas (23 years, 14 as Dir of the Mem Union) and UCCS (13 years) culminating with teaching in the graduate program of Student Affairs in Higher Ed.
Mary loved wildflower hikes, dog walking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, stirring the chili pot (“Somebody has to do that!”) for her wife and ski buddies, and spending time with her precious community of friends and family. She also loved to read, research, write and travel.
After 21 years together, Mary and Colette officially married once it became recognized and legal throughout the country. On Sept 17, 2021 they celebrated their 5th Anniversary.
Mary is survived by her wife, Colette Berge, sister Lynne Gheesling (Joe), brother Jim Yates (Denise), sister-in-law Maria King; nieces Sara Melito (Michael) and Chloe Gheesling, Carol Goetschl (Michael), Becky Tamblyn (Jeff); nephews Mark Yates (Suzanne) and Jeremiah King (Susie), 11 great nieces and nephews, a myriad of cousins, and a loving cadre of friends, colleagues, and former students.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, Nov 5, 10:30 a.m. at the Copper Mountain Chapel, 630 Copper Road, Copper Mountain, Colorado.
