Obituary: Matthew Wolf

Matthew Allen Wolf February 18, 1988 – March 19, 2020

Our big brother, Matthew Allen Wolf, was given the gift of life on February 18, 1988. On March 19, he exchanged it for eternal life following an intense battle with cancer.

We want the world to know how absolutely and whole-heartedly proud we are to know and love him.

Matthew is survived by his family: Mark and Beth Wolf, Theresa, Patrick, Rosealie and James Kniesler, Brendan Wolf, Nicholas Wolf, Angela DeStefano, his grandmothers, a myriad of aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as all our extended family. We know Matthew considered his friends and co-workers as family; please know that we consider anyone who loved him as our family, too. We feel your love and hope you can feel ours in return.

A funeral mass and burial are set for 11 am on April 7, 2020. Due to restrictions concerning the COVID-19 virus, we regret these services will be private, but live streaming is available on http://www.burrier-queen.com. Please join us in spirit by toasting Matthew with a peanut butter and chocolate chip sandwich on this date.

Once restrictions are lifted, a memorial mass and celebration of Matthew’s life will be held in both Maryland and Colorado. Details will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to support the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center Scholarship Program at the Summit Medical Center Health Foundation in Frisco, CO. To donate online: http://www.centura.org/locations/st-anthony-summit-medical-center/foundation. For questions, please contact foundation officer, Candy Elkind, at candyelkind@centura.org.