Obituary: Merlin “Butch” Green
December 5, 1949 – February 5, 2022
A celebration of life party for Butch Green will he held on Wednesday September 21, from 3-7 pm at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge. Please join us for laughter and memories.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.