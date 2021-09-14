Obituary: Merrill “Gabby” Alan Lane

Merrill "Gabby" Alan Lane

Merrill “Gabby”

Alan Lane

December 6, 1949 – September 3, 2021

Merrill “Gabby” Alan Lane was born December 6, 1949, and died September 3, 2021, at the age 71 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Merrill Alan Lane, or Gabby, as most knew him by, was a kind, generous, loving father, brother, son, and friend. He would help anyone in need, from plowing their driveway to fixing their car or something around the house or just offering a hug or shoulder to cry on. He was everyone’s friend and never met a stranger.

He had a passion for adventure which included fast cars, fast bikes, and fast talk. He was ambitious, outgoing, a good cook, loved the “Blues”, loved nature and his sweet feline friends. His family and friends meant the world to him, and he showed us all in countless ways.

Gabby was born in Iowa to Merrill and Reva Lane. He attended East High School. He moved his family to Brighton, Colorado in 1979 and lived there until making the decision to move to Fairplay in 1995. He made his dream of living in the mountains, and living that cowboy life, come true. He even became the Mayor of Fairplay which he enjoyed so much!

His love of cars led him through many jobs but ultimately led him to become the proud owner of his own business, Silverthorne Auto Body. His artistic mind and abilities made every car that passed through his fingers beautiful again. When it came time to retire, he was happy to pass the torch to his son, Mitchell, who’d been shown the ropes and was happy to take over and make his father proud.

Gabby was preceded in death by both of his parents. Surviving relatives are his sister, Joan Bassett of Forsyth, MD, his daughter, Amanda Lane of Phoenix, AZ, his son, Mitchell Lane, his daughter-in-law Anna Lane, granddaughter, Palmer Lane all of Littleton, CO, his stepdaughter Denise Costianes, of Lakewood, CO.

The family would like to thank the staff at Penrose Main Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO, for taking very good care of their father following his accident.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Fairplay, CO, on Sunday, September 19th, 1:00 PM at the South Park Schools Football Field, located at 800 6th Street followed by a reception at the American Legion Hall, 601 Clark Street. All are invited and encouraged to share their memories and stories of interacting with Gabby at the American Legion Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund for Animals, which helps folks in need with their veterinary bills or the Town of Fairplay for Fairplay Cemetery upkeep which were both dear to Gabby. Please mail checks to: Town of Fairplay, P.O. Box 267, Fairplay Colorado, 80440 or they may be dropped off the day of the service. If you have questions, please call, Fairplay Town Hall, 719-836-2622, x101.