Obituary: Merrill Kennedy

Merrill Kennedy

Aug. 3, 1950 – Feb. 12, 2019

Merrill Kennedy, 68, passed away on Feb. 12, 2019. Merrill was born in August of 1950 in Michigan. The third son of Glenn and Martha Kennedy. He spent most of his childhood in southern California. He served in the U.S. Army for three years. His time in the service was important to him. After returning to the United States he eventually settled in the area of Summit County, Colorado. Merrill ran his own auto mechanic business, Metric Motors, in Silverthorne for about 30 years. To get out of the cold and snow, Merrill moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he restored barometers, barographs and altimeters. He retired and moved to southern Arizona.

He had a passion for cars and all things mechanical. His other hobbies included geology and history. Merrill is survived by his wife Valerie, whom he married in 1982, and children: Barry, Hilary, Kevin (married to Leslie), and Sean. He is also survived by his two brothers, Lynn and Lyle Kennedy, and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shana.

Many will miss his kindness and plethora of amusing stories.

Any memorial donations made in remembrance of Merrill can be made to the American Cancer Society.