Obituary: Michael Cruth

March 8, 1942 – August 13, 2021

Michael L. Cruth (Mick) passed away on August 13, 2021 at the age of 79, in his hometown of Denver, Colorado. During his fight in recent years with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), Mick showed his courage in facing all life challenges with a smile. He left this world at Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center, surrounded by loved ones.

Mick was born on March 8, 1942 in Chillicothe, Missouri and moved with his family as a young child to Colorado, where he spent most of his life. A proud graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder, he became a successful English teacher and High School Principal. He started his work at Evergreen High School, where he met his wife, Sue Lineback of Lakeville, Indiana. Mick was married to Sue in 1966 and his passion for teaching led him to work at Alamosa High School, Rifle High School and finally Summit High School and Middle School. He continued to live in Summit County for the next 18 years. After the passing of his wife in 1993 and retiring from teaching in 1995 he moved to Littleton, Colorado where he then earned his real estate license and sold real estate for 10 years.

Through Mick’s whole life and even while battling his own illness, he found ways to show pure braveness. He continually gave of his talents and enjoyed his many hobbies until his last days of life. His love for the mountains, skiing, and sailing brought many years of friendship and happiness to him. He also gave his time compassionately delivering Meals on Wheels weekly and volunteered with Love In Action. More than anything though, Mick found immense joy in watching his five grandchildren grow up. He will be missed dearly but will remain in our hearts forever.

Thank you, Dad, for your everlasting love.

Michael will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Amy (Wesley) Hout of Ketchikan, Alaska and Michelle (Christain) Cabanilla of Basel, Switzerland; his five grandchildren, Anna and William Hout, and Kipton, Luke and Miles Cabanilla; his brother Ed Cruth of Denver, Colorado and brother-in-law Keith Lineback of Lakeville, Indiana.

Michael was preceded in death by his wife Sue Lineback Cruth, his parents Roy and Ruth Cruth; his in-laws Edna and Lois Lineback and sister-in-law Nancy Lineback.

Graveside services will be held at a future date for close family at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend, Indiana.

People wishing to honor Mick’s lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations in his name to Nourish Meals on Wheels, PO Box 3108 Centennial, CO 8016. http://www.nourishmealsonwheels.org