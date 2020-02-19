Obituary: Michael Dale Emore

Michael Dale Emore 10-09-1944-12-12-2019

Michael Emore, 75 passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his home in Littleton, CO on December 12, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Henry Baliff and Helen Jean Erickson. Brothers, Gene and Mark Emore and daughter, Michaelene. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Emore, daughter, Michaella Macklin and son, Clint Emore, all of Littleton, CO. Sister, Marcella Louise.

Michael retired from Xcel Energy and Par Electric after 41 years of service. Michael worked with Summit County Road and Bridge, then to Public Service Company. Michael worked as a Lineman, Electric Construction Foreman, and Electric Operations Supervisor for the mountain division of Colorado. Before retirement, Michael was given the Natural Gas Dept. Managerialship. The IBEW III was at the heart of his work and a union man all the way.

Family, work and cars were his passions. He loved racing his Mustang at Bandimere with family by his side. Pat said Mike was a gift from God, but if you knew Mike, he was a blessing to us all.

We would like to invite you to his celebration of life at Abiding Hope Church at: 6337 S. Robb Way, Littleton, CO 80127 on 02/22/20 from 11am-1pm.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to: AASLD.org (American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.)