Obituary: Michael David Parkhurst
June 4, 2018
Michael David Parkhurst
Michael David Parkhurst passed away on February 25, 2018, at the age of 56. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on January 1, 1962, to parents Dr. Michael J. Parkhurst and Roseann M. Parkhurst. Mike is survived by his parents; sister Anita M. Trevethan of San Antonio, Texas; sister Jennifer A. Parkhurst (Daniel Stoutenburg) of Austin, Texas; nephew Andrew Stoutenburg; and his very loving and devoted wife Carrie Martin Parkhurst of Wildernest, Colorado.
What an interesting life he led. In his early life he travelled with family as a military brat. He discovered skiing when he was in high school. Eventually, after college he moved to Colorado and never looked back. He loved wind surfing and sailing. He was a very skilled and creative carpenter.
He always had a very keen eye for perfection in all he did.
The impact that he left on his family and friends is profound and inspiring and he will be remembered and cherished.
