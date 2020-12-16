Obituary: Michael Kelley

Michael Kelley

Michael Kelley

October 8, 1944 – December 8, 2020

Mike was born October 8, 1944 in Denver to Bill & Mary Kelley. He grew up in Wheat Ridge, graduated from the University of Colorado, and began a career as a real estate appraiser with Western Federal, Mellon Mortgage, and as an independent business owner. He married MaryKay in 1970, and they were blessed with two sons, Brett and Damon. The four of them shared a love of skiing, hiking, biking, and camping. Mike’s greatest love was skiing. He was a 51-year PSIA member and taught/coached at Loveland (27 years), Copper Mountain (Over the Hill Gang for 19 years), and Breckenridge (5 years). He spearheaded an annual trip of Loveland friends to Jackson Hole that stretched to thirty years and beyond. He equally loved scuba diving and made two trips a year all over the world. Summers found him in his ’99 Corvette convertible. Mike fought a valiant battle with melanoma that took his life on December 8, 2020.

Mike is survived by his wife MaryKay, his sister Kolleen, two sons Brett and Damon (Marcie), grandchildren Lucy and Noah Kelley, cousins Norma Britton and P.T. McCabe, sister-in-law Karen Lynn, nieces Korey (sons Nathan and Noah) and Rachel Knotts, Allison Lynn Phillips (Barley) and children, nephew Brian Lynn (Amy) and children, and beloved adopted family Todd, Sarah & Avery O’Haver.

A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace in Silverthorne, Colorado on December 22 (11:00 a.m. MST). Due to an abundance of caution related to Covid 19, the service will be streamed (summitcatholic.org). There will be no gathering following the Mass. When restrictions are lifted, an informal gathering will take place at Loveland Ski Area.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to SOS Outreach (https://www.sosoutreach.org/michaelkelley/), an organization bringing kids to the mountains (skiing, snowboarding, backpacking, climbing, and camping), no matter what social, societal, or economic barriers exist.