Obituary: Michael Marques Harp
November 14, 2018
Michael Marques Harp
11/13/1947 — 10/28/2018
70, survived by two sons, three grandsons, sister, brother, step-father and sister. A memorial service is Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary and Cemetery, 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge Colorado 80033, Pavilion of Reflection, with reception to follow off-site. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mountain Mentors in Summit County.
