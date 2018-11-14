Obituary: Michael Marques Harp

Michael Marques Harp

11/13/1947 — 10/28/2018

70, survived by two sons, three grandsons, sister, brother, step-father and sister. A memorial service is Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary and Cemetery, 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge Colorado 80033, Pavilion of Reflection, with reception to follow off-site. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mountain Mentors in Summit County.