Obituary: Michael “Mike” Edward Partheymuller
– June 5, 2022
Michael “Mike” Edward Partheymuller, age 76, passed on June 5, 2022. He was a graduate of Hicksville High in Long Island, NY where he played Varsity Basketball. He went on to attend Iona College in New Rochelle, NY where he earned a degree in Economics. Following a passion for the outdoors he moved west to Colorado with daughter Christine and many friends. In Buena Vista, CO he established a NY style deli before moving to Denver where he met Mary. Mike and his partner successfully ran a Civil Engineering firm for 14 years and he finished his career in land development. Through his interest in community development, he made a lasting impact while making lifelong connections.
Mike’s enthusiasm for life was embodied by the wide variety of interests that he pursued, from adventuring with family and traveling the globe, to fishing, sailing, scuba diving, biking, trekking, camping and heli-skiing. Mike was loved by all; his humor was infectious, and he made people smile.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, his sister Anne Upchurch, sister Mary Leraaen, brother David, sister Margaret Cunningham, daughter, Christine Atkinson, daughter, Amy Felton, son Michael and three grandchildren Paige Atkinson, Andrew Atkinson and Finley Felton. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood.
