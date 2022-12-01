Obituary: Michael (Mikey) Andersen
– November 26, 2022
In Loving Memory of Michael Andersen (friends called him Mikey)
Michael was born and raised here in Summit County. He loved the outdoors and the great beauty we have here. He enjoyed snowboarding, snowmobiling, camping, fishing, hiking and so much more! He passed away unexpectedly on Saturday in Denver.
He is survived by his parents Scott and Schelly Andersen, his older brother Chris and younger brother Jesse, his Daughter Sapphira and his Grandma Peggy. Along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
There will be a brief memorial at the Mountain Lyon Cafe in Silverthorne on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 4pm.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.