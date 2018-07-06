Obituary: Michael T Bush Sr.

Michael T Bush Sr.

March 29, 1948 to May 25, 2018

Michael T Bush Sr. passed away May 25, 2018, at home with his wife Linda. Mike was born March 29, 1948, in Burbank, CA.

He served with the US Army 82nd Airborne. After being drafted in August of 1967 he went to Vietnam from Feb. 1968 to March 1969. His service in this was very important to him. After returning to CA and working various jobs he decided to go to Colorado to investigate a land purchase ad he had seen. The land promoted wasn't what he had hoped for, luckily he stayed and settled in Dillon, CO in the early 1970s. Mike worked at Climax for 5 years and City Market for 14.

Mike met and married Linda Walker in Dillon in 1994.

In 1998 they moved to Gleneden Beach, OR. There Mike worked at the Newport, OR WalMart for more than a decade. After visiting Summit, Park & Chaffee Counties in 2009 they decided to return to Colorado and settled in Nathrop. Mike transferred to the Salida WalMart and enjoyed the many customers he visited with daily. Mike had a real passion for all kinds of natural beauty from the oceans to the mountains.

He loved learning about and working on cars. Researched and educated himself on all types of real estate. Mike was a strong, loving husband and father.

Mike is survived by his wife Linda Walker, children Joni Walker, Michael Bush Jr. and Jason Walker.

He is also survived by sisters Elizabeth Iabichello and Margaret Hogarth and grandchildren.

Many will miss Mike's easy smile and kindness.

Any memorial donations in remembrance of Mike can be made to the American Cancer Society.