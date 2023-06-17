Obituary: Michael W. Peterson

Michael W. Peterson

Provided Photo

August 25, 1958 – May 30, 2023

Michael W. Peterson 64, of Fairplay, Colorado, passed away suddenly on May 30, 2023.

Mike was born in Greeley, Colorado on August 25, 1958. He graduated from Evergreen Senior high school in 1976. Mike served in the United States Army from 1977-1980.

Mike returned to the mountains of Colorado, that he loved dearly and took up residence in Fairplay, Colorado, where he met and married the love of his life Ruthie (Eakins) Peterson in Sept 1991.

Mike and Ruthie made their home on top of a mountain in Fairplay, Co. Ruthie was also well known in

the community and was the Director at Zoomer’s Day Care in Summit County. Mike and Ruthie welcomed Dominic Wissel to their family in 1994. Ruthie passed away in 1996 in a car accident. Mike was in a separate car accident on that same day as Ruthies accident. His injuries were so severe he could no longer care for Dominic. Dominic was raised by David and Lillian Wissel, whom Mike considered family. Dominic stayed a big part of Mike’s life. Mike remained a great teacher and support system for Dominic. He loved him dearly.

Mike was hired in 1981 by the Assessor, David Wissel in the Park County Assessor’s Office. In 1990 Mike started his 33-year career with the Summit County Assessor’s office. He became a Certified General Appraiser in the early 1990’s when appraiser licensing was required for Assessors and their staff appraisers. He continued to excel at his duties, serving in many leadership roles, including the Chief Appraiser.

Mike has testified before the County Board of Equalization hundreds of times and the Board of Assessment Appeals at approximately 35 hearings. His kind demeanor yet direct nature made him popular with many property owners and taxpayers. Mike served as Board Treasurer of the Colorado Association of Tax Appraisers (CATA) for 10 years. Mike is well known throughout the State of Colorado, being known for his GIS/mapping skills and appraisal expertise. He was a leader in his field. He always served the taxpayers with all his heart and soul. He represented fairness to each one.

Mike was also the Secretary/Treasurer for his neighborhood HOA since 1996. He was well respected and liked by the HOA. Mike had very detailed and organizational skills and remained the HOA’s Secretary/Treasurer until his death.

Mike is survived by his sister Marci McGarvey of Shawnee, Co., her children, Justin McGarvey (Tonya) of Littleton, Co., Cassaundra (Chris) Donatell, of Peyton, Co., Devin (Sara) McGarvey of Shawnee, Co. Nephew Donnie (Christina) Peterson of Nevada, 6 great nephews, 2 great nieces, extended family members and the holder of Mikes heart Dominic Wissel. He is also survived by numerous friends.

Mike is preceded in death by his Wife, Ruthie Peterson, Parents, Donald W. Peterson and Leona Nelson, stepparents Roy Nelson and Shirley Peterson, brother Larry Joe Peterson, sister Jeanne L. Manning.

He had MANY close friends, most who thought of him as a brother. He will be sorely missed, we loved him. We shared his life, and he shared it with us. One of the “good guys”, till the end.

A celebration of life will be announced later.