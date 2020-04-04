Obituary: Milton Thompson

Milton Thompson

Milton (Milt) A. Thompson was born on July 5, 1929 in Salem, Oregon to Elton H. and Mayme M. Thompson. He had one brother, Robert. He completed his early education in Oregon, graduating from Klamath Falls High School in 1947. He then went to San Jose State University (California) and graduated in 1951 with a degree in chemistry.

He next went to Oregon State University where he obtained a master’s degree in chemistry in 1953. He then spent two years in the Air Force stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio where he worked on chemical warfare defense. He returned to Oregon State University and earned his PhD in physical chemistry in 1957. While in graduate school, he met a cute girl who lived down the street. Her name was Joanne Mann, but soon became Joanne Thompson. The day after they were married, they left Oregon for Boulder, Colorado where Milt had a job with Dow Chemical Company at their Rocky Flats plant. He spent 20 years with Dow working on the chemistry of nuclear materials such as uranium and plutonium, while Joanne was home raising three sons, Randall, Bryan, and Alan.

He then spent a few years each with Stearns Roger, Cyprus and Harding Lawson Geotechnical Engineers. He spent the last ten years before retirement as a manager of the Breckenridge Sanitation District. While in Breckenridge, he was also a member of the Library Board, the Summit Historical Society, the Summit Water Quality Committee and the Summit Rotary Club, serving a term as president of each of these organizations. He retired in 1993 and he and Joanne moved to Fort Collins, Colorado.

After settling in Fort Collins, Milt became an active volunteer at the Food Bank, elementary schools helping the kids learn to read, the homeless shelter and with the Poudre Golden K Kiwanis Club where he also served a term as president. While working and into his retirement, Milt liked to ski, especially when they lived in Breckenridge, play racquetball, run in 5K races and swim.

He is survived by his wife Joanne, sons Randall (Amy), Bryan (Sara), and Alan (Kathleen Briscoe), grandchildren Caitlin (Jamey) Reynolds, Michael (Hannah) Thompson, Tyler (Shayne) Thompson, Casey Thompson (Chandler Zoltenko), Julia Thompson, and Grant Thompson, great grandchildren Elizabeth Reynolds, Matthew Reynolds, and Annabelle Thompson.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Fort Collins. In lieu of flowers, Milt asked that contributions be made to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Poudre Golden K Kiwanis or Lutheran Disaster Relief.

He was a good guy. He will be missed.