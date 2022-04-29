Obituary: Monte Lowrance
April 28, 1953 – March 2, 2022
Please join friends and family for a celebration of life for Monte M. Lowrance. The celebration will take place at the Silverthorne Pavillion on May 14, 2022 at 11 am.
