Obituary: Mrs. Eleanor F. “Elly” Tyler

February 27, 1934 – October 26, 2019

Mrs. Eleanor F. “Elly” Tyler was born February 27, 1934, in Gloucester, MA. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and loving aunt.

She was united in holy matrimony to Charles S. Tyler on March 5, 1954. This union was blessed with four children, Charles S. Tyler Jr. of Cheyenne WY, Vicki L. Tyler-Fuchs of Georgetown, DE, Ellen K. Lake of Loveland, CO and John Tyler of Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by their infant child Cameron Michael in 1965, and both her parents Evelyn F. McGee and Roland S. Powers.

While attending high school she was the organist at the Baptist church in Ipswich, MA in the late 1940’s which began her long and beloved career as an organist. She graduated as one of the valedictorians of her high school class in 1951. She loved playing basketball in high school and was a high scorer at most of their games. After graduating high school, she attended Boston University School of Music.

Elly was the organist at various base churches throughout the US, Europe and Hawaii before it was a state. She taught piano lessons at many of the military bases where the family lived throughout the years. She was an avid horsewoman and was always active at the base stables.

Elly was an active member of the Father Dyer Methodist Church in Breckenridge, CO and served as the organist for 27 years, retiring in 2007. She was the director of the Breckenridge Music Institute in the early 1980’s. She was a children’s ski instructor at the Breckenridge Ski School for several years.

She departed this life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood, CO after a brief illness.

A memorial for Elly will be held on 31 July 2021 at 11 AM at Father Dyer Methodist Church in Breckenridge, CO.