Obituary: Nancy Anne Stimson

Nancy Anne Stimson

October 6, 1937 – April 2, 2023

Nancy Anne Stimson, from Fairplay, Colorado, Peacefully passed in her sleep from natural causes on April 2, 2023

Born Nancy Anne Nettleman, October 6, 1937, in Long Beach, California to parents John and Janice Nettleman. (Deceased)

Graduated from San Jose State, California with a Degree in Education

Proud sister of Delta Gamma, San Jose State

Married 1957 to Dennis Stimson (Deceased)

Divorced 1973. Never remarried.

She is Survived by her (3) loving sons Barrie, Craig, Gary and her sister Valerie Tilley.

Preceded in Death by her brother George Nettleman

She is loved and fondly remembered by her (7) Grand Children

Nancy always lived in the moment and on her own terms. She Loved the mountains and her farm animals, especially the horses, goats and burros. The only thing she loved more were her sons. She gave freely and unconditionally to those who became her friends. She loved fighting vigorously for what she felt was right and always advocated for the underdogs in her community. Nancy was always interested in national politics and very active in local politics. A cause she was most proud of was Vision 2020. She never complained and worked tirelessly on the things she believed in. Many people did not know her by her actual name but fondly remembered her as the “Fire Extinguisher Lady”, “Firewood Lady”, “Goat Lady” and “Poinsettia Lady”.

We are looking forward to Celebrating her life later in the Summer of 2023 in Fairplay, CO