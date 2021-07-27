Obituary: Nancy Tracy Williams

Nancy Tracy Williams

Nancy Tracy Williams a 71 year old Gallatin, MO resident, passed away July 14, 2021 in Washington County, CO due to an automobile accident.

A visitation is scheduled from 11:00 a.m., until 12:30 Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to Bright Futures and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Nancy Ann Tracy Williams was born January 19, 1950 in Wray, CO to Thomas and Julia (Rohr) Newport. In June of 1966 she married Larry Tracy and they moved to Missouri shortly thereafter. Throughout the 1970’s and 80s they owned and operated Tracy Sales Grocery and Salvage in Trenton. In the 1990’s they opened and ran Marigold’s Inn in Jamesport. On December 26, 2005 she was remarried to Max Williams in Kearney, MO. For many years Nancy served as a CASA volunteer and was president of the Jamesport Community Association. She also ran Old Glory Real Estate in Jamesport. Nancy was always self-employed and for the last ten years has owned and operated Marigolds Farmhouse Funk and Junk in Breckenridge, CO. with her daughters Lisa, Lori, and granddaughter Danielle. She had a love for antiques and good junk. Her greatest love was her family.

Surviving relatives include her husband Max of the home, children Lisa Norton and her husband John of Midvale, UT, Lori Maphies and husband Shawn of Fairplay, CO, Mark Tracy and wife Gina of Rogersville, MO, and Bret Tracy and wife Angela of Tampa, FL, step children Mathew Williams and wife Lindsey of Arnolds Park, IA, and Melanie Pierce and husband Derrick of Shawnee, KS, brother Thomas Newport of Boulder, CO, sister Beverly Topliss and husband Jim of Boulder, CO, grandchildren; Christian and Addison Fuller, Danielle and Connor Maphies, Ava, Hazel, and Blake Tracy, and Stone, Slate, Brette, and Beck Tracy, Step grandchildren; Kassy Saran and husband Jake, Madison Williams and husband Jacob, Prestlee and Breck Williams, and Kylie and Kirsten Pierce and step great granddaughters Klaira and Kate Saran.

She was preceded in death by her parents.