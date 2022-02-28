Obituary: Nelson Botsford

Nelson Botsford

November 15, 1932 – February 21, 2022

Nelson Botsford Jr. 89, of Frisco Colorado, died peacefully with his family February 21, 2022.

Nelson was born November 15, 1932, in Rutherford, New Jersey, to Nelson and Evelan Botsford

He attended high school in Morristown, New Jersey and continued his education at Union College in Schenectady, NY earning a BS degree in electrical engineering in 1953. After college he served 2 years as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

Nelson spent his entire career at Bell Telephone Laboratories, starting at Murray Hill and Holmdel, New Jersey. In 1968 he transferred to Colorado and moved his young family to Boulder.

Nelson enjoyed the outdoors of Colorado immensely. He and his family spent their summers camping and winters skiing. During this time he found his true home in Frisco Colorado. First camping for weeks at a time on the peninsula, then acquiring a second home in Mountainside and finally retiring to the house he built in the Reserve.

He is survived by his Wife of 61 years, Lore Botsford of Frisco Colorado; sister Loraine Penick of Northfield Massachusetts; sons and spouses Nelson and Diane Botsford, James Botsford; and Grandson Nelson Marcus Botsford.