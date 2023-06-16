Obituary: Nicole Morris
June 11, 1972 – June 6, 2023
Nicole Diane Morris, age 50, passed away in Arvada, CO, on June 6, 2023. Nicole was born on June 11, 1972, to Sherrie Ann Richardson and David Andrew Morris in Bremerton, WA. The family soon moved to Summit County, Colorado, where Nicole spent most of her childhood. She remained a Colorado resident for a majority of her life and enjoyed the beauty that the state offers. Nicole’s friends and family will miss her dearly and hope those who knew her will mourn her passing and reflect on fond memories of the time spent with her.
Nicole is survived by father, David Morris, sister Katie Kline, and brother-in-law Erik Kline. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nicole’s name to voicesforawareness.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.