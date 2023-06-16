Obituary: Nicole Morris

June 11, 1972 – June 6, 2023

Nicole Diane Morris, age 50, passed away in Arvada, CO, on June 6, 2023. Nicole was born on June 11, 1972, to Sherrie Ann Richardson and David Andrew Morris in Bremerton, WA. The family soon moved to Summit County, Colorado, where Nicole spent most of her childhood. She remained a Colorado resident for a majority of her life and enjoyed the beauty that the state offers. Nicole’s friends and family will miss her dearly and hope those who knew her will mourn her passing and reflect on fond memories of the time spent with her.

Nicole is survived by father, David Morris, sister Katie Kline, and brother-in-law Erik Kline. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nicole’s name to voicesforawareness.com.