Obituary: Nils Kenneth Nelson
April 16, 1939 – May 23, 2023
Nils Kenneth Nelson passed away peacefully on May 23, 2023, at the age of 84. He was a beloved community member and a passionate supporter of the arts in Breckenridge, CO. He is survived by his sons Ken and Todd, daughter-in-laws Maura and Emily, as well as his cherished granddaughters Hannah, Elise, and Niamh. A known “flaneur,” Nils was recognized locally for his love of unique hats, colorful popped-collar polos, and fashionable eyewear. Nils was always a gracious storyteller and wicked political conversationalist to those around him. We know it was a life well lived, and Nils will be missed immensely. Nils will now be dancing in the light fantastic with his soulmate and beautiful wife, Sue Nelson, who passed away on April 4, 2020. Nils’ family will miss him dearly, ??honor his influence, and love him endlessly. There will be a memorial scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to http://www.breckcreate.org in Nils’ honor.
