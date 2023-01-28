Obituary: Pamela Heytow Krugman

Pamela Heytow Krugman

Provided Photo

February 14, 1958 – January 7, 2023

Pamela lived an extraordinary life, one dedicated to community service, family, and animal welfare. Born in Chicago, she moved to Breckenridge in 1986. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree at Northwestern, and master’s at Denver University she began teaching at Summit High School. Her free time was spent Volunteering with Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center as a guide for blind skiers and a mono-ski instructor, where she would meet her husband, Micheal Krugman.

An accomplished horsewoman she won numerous Grand Championships. And enjoyed trail riding with her friends.

She founded and was executive director of T.A.M.E. Foundation. (Therapy Animals Mean Equality); using horses to aid those with disabilities. To expand on both her love of animals, and service, Pam started a 4-H program visiting nursing homes using therapy dogs to bridge the gap between young and old providing comfort to those in need. After working to get the first Sheltie accepted to the Children’s Hospital Therapy Dog Program, she saw that private nursing homes were neglected. She left Children’s and began visited numerous Denver nursing homes making many friends.

Born To Run Dog Agility was one of her newer projects, teaching owners and dogs’ agility courses and obedience.

She was looking forward to this winter’s snow to cross-country ski with her canine family.

Pam is survived by her husband, Mike Krugman, her daughter Molly Krugman, her son Matthew Krugman, her mother Mitzi Heytow, her brother Andrew Heytow, nephew Nicholas Heytow and many aunts and uncles in the Chicago area.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pam’s memory can be made to B.O.E.C. Adaptive Ski Program. A dog-friendly gathering will be held in the spring, for anyone interested in attending, E-mail: tame@comcast.net