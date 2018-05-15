Obituary: Patricia B. Cox

Patricia B. Cox

Jan 24, 1926 – May 02, 2018

Patsy was a resident of Grand Junction, Co. She was born on the Acorn Ranch on the Blue River and attended high school in Kremmling. She was a wonderful, supportive Matriarch, teaching her family much and loving without reservation. She will be missed by all who knew her. Survivors include Will (Carol) Cox, Reba (Randy) Novotny, Jim Cox, Anita (Bruce) Mitchell, O'Kalla (Brad) Wellington, Shelia (David) O'Mailia, 12 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and 11 Great Great Grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 41 years, Wallace N. Cox and 2 grandchildren.