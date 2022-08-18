Obituary: Patrick Armour
– February 25, 2022
Please come to help us celebrate the life of our dear friend and long time Summit county resident Patrick Armour. Sunday August 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. through Monday August 22 at Windy Point campground Dillon CO (already reserved). Bring your camp gear and stay the night, or just come at your convenience, to reminisce about all the good memories we all shared with him. As Pat would say….the more, the merrier!
