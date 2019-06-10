Obituary: Paul Allen Cuthbertson

Paul Allen Cuthbertson

May 18, 1998 — May 19, 2019

Paul Allen Cuthbertson, life-long resident of the Vail Valley and Frisco, Colorado, died on May 19, 2019. He was the beloved son of Michael and Elizabeth A. Cuthbertson. Born on May 18, 1998, Paul began his education at Vail Mountain School. Both intellectually and athletically gifted, his talent for downhill skiing emerged at an early age. Fueled by that interest, he attended and graduated from Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy. From ages 5 to 19 he was an accomplished Alpine ski racer for Ski and Snowboard Club Vail. Nationally ranked as a high schooler, a series of ski injuries reduced Paul’s racing opportunities. Paul completed his freshman year at Montana State University in May 2019, majoring in mechanical engineering and design.

Beyond skiing and racing, Paul loved all kinds of outdoor activities. He was an avid mountain biker, sailor, camper, rock climber and river enthusiast. Paul had an insatiable desire to try new things. He began each new adventure with research, preparation and confidence. He was caring and compassionate and truly wanted to make the world a better place. Paul also enjoyed making and recording music on the guitar and keyboards. He especially cherished the time he spent jamming with friends. Before matriculating at Montana State, Paul interned for and became a project manager for SYNC Performance, interned for RA Nelson LLC and was a part-time ski instructor for Vail Resorts.

Paul died after suffering injuries while skiing and hiking on New York Mountain in Eagle County. He was preceded in death by his sister Nicole Sara Cuthbertson, his uncle Willard B. Anderson, and a number of dear friends and classmates who also died before their time. Paul is survived by his parents Betsy and Mike Cuthbertson, 17 aunts and uncles, 14 cousins, and a second cousin.

A memorial service and reception will take place on June 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation. This foundation has been established to support mountain youth who have a passion for life and a dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits. Visit ThePaulCuthbertsonFoundation.org or any Alpine Bank location.