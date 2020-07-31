Obituary: Paul Kresge

Paul Kresge

Provided Photo

Paul Kresge

November 21, 1953 – June 13, 2020

Paul Kresge, (66) of Lafayette, Colorado, passed away June 13, 2020, as a result of a sail boating accident on Lake Dillon, Colorado. Dillon Marina and Yacht Club hosted a flotilla on Lake Dillon Thursday, June 18, in honor of Paul’s life. Internment at Oakwood Cemetery, Syracuse NY on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Paul Howard Kresge was born November 21, 1953 in Syracuse NY to Ralph A. and Aleda (Stagg) Kresge. He graduated from Arlington High School, Illinois, in 1971 and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Western State College, Gunnison, Colorado in 1976.

Paul lived and worked in Boulder County and was active in the greater metropolitan business community for over 30 years. Paul entered into real estate in 1990 and worked for several large brokerage firms. At the time of his death he was Vice President for Vista Commercial Advisors.

Paul’s passions were skiing, sailing and cycling throughout his life. He was a kind and respected Copper Mountain Ski School Instructor and Over The Hill Gang Foreman for 26 years. Paul was an International Star Class Racing Association sailor, a Star Fleet Champion and Race Director, Past Commodore and Life Member of the Dillon Yacht Club in Colorado. He was the ultimate sailor who not only loved his sport and raced in many boats, but also contributed to all aspects of sailboat racing.

On March 23, 1996 he married Vonnie Thramer in Boulder, Colorado. To this union they were blessed with a son, Paul Howard Kresge II.

Paul is survived by his son, Paul II, San Diego, California, ex-wife Vonnie Thramer, Nebraska and extended family, Teresa (Chris) Murdy, Casey (Genevieve) Reiter, Colorado; Mandi (Trent) Clark, Nebraska; Grandchildren, William, Joshua, & Anna Murdy, and Emma & Owen Clark. His Mother, Aleda Stagg Kresge passed away July 7, 2020, in Skaneateles, NY; Siblings Aleda Sedgwick Kresge, Colorado, & David Kresge, California. Nieces Stephanie Kresge Nicolet, Connecticut & Robyn Kresge, Colorado. Nephews Ralph A.(Kurt) Kresge IV, Pennsylvania & David Connor Kresge, California; 4 great-nieces & nephews Lily & Jack Nicolet and Ella & Cole Kresge. Aunt Pauline Komar, Syracuse NY, and a host of cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Ralph A Kresge II, and brother Ralph A Kresge III.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:

The Dillon Yacht Club Junior Sailing Program

dillonjuniorsailing.com

Dillon Junior Sailing

PO Box 4086

Dillon, CO

80435

The Professional Ski Instructors Association, Rocky Mountains

psia-rm.org

Or to the family for future designation:

Paul Kresge

PO Box 11287

Boulder, CO