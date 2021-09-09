Obituary: Peter Charles Podore
Podore
August 27, 1951 – September 5, 2021
Dr. Peter Charles Podore, 70, of Breckenridge, CO and Roxbury, CT, died on September 5th, 2021. He was born on August 27th, 1951, to Sarah Ruth Podore and Dr. Clarence Podore, in Cincinnati, OH. Peter is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Rebecca Rob Podore, his children, Anna Podore Collard, Andrew John Podore, Alice Podore Nocco, his grandchildren, Grace Podore Collard, George Podore Collard, Sam Podore Collard, Frank Podore Collard, Luella Podore Nocco, his sister, Nancy Podore Mangel, and her family. Peter graduated magna cum laude from Williams College (’73) and University of Rochester’s Medical School (’77). Peter was a vascular surgeon in Cincinnati, OH for 32 years and a founder of Midwest Ultrasound. He retired in Breckenridge, CO in 2012. He was an avid bicyclist, skier, hiker, reader, and above all, Peter loved to be with his family. Memorial gifts may be made to the Podore Family Scholarship Fund at The Summit Foundation. http://www.summitfoundation.org, PO Box 4000, Breckenridge CO 80424.
