Obituary: Peter Rolf Heidysch

Peter Rolf Heidysch

Jan. 4, 1944 – April 29, 2018

Peter was born in Sonneberg, East Germany as World War II neared its end. There he trained as a professional chef and started his first job at a restaurant in the same town. At the age of 19, he made the agonizing decision to leave his parents and younger sisters when he fled to West Germany. In the dark of night, he escaped on foot across the border with two friends. Soon after arriving in Bavaria, he met his future wife of 50 years, Margarete. Together with their 1-year-old daughter, they immigrated to America in 1970 and lived in the Chicago area for five years. After their second daughter was born in 1975, they moved to Colorado where they resided for 27 years. During their time in Summit County, Peter continued to work as a chef for many years. He then made a career change when he started his own painting business. Together, Margarete and Peter also ran a successful retail store at the base of Copper Mountain. In 2002, they moved to Poulsbo in Washington and he made a final career change driving buses to transport Navy personnel on Bangor Sub Base. He enjoyed meeting many interesting passengers on his bus. Throughout his many jobs, he always found good friends among his co-workers. He will be remembered for his courage, persistence, and hard work.

Peter passed away at home in the company of his family following a nearly six year battle with multiple myeloma. He is preceded in death by his sister Karin, father Leo, and mother Hilde (Greiner). He is survived by his wife Margarete (Nitsch) Heidysch, his sisters Eva-Maria Lause (Andreas) and Ulla Heidysch, his daughters Pia Trei (Marc) and Doris Beylkin (Michael), his grandchildren Kyle Trei (Gem), Lauren Trei, Carin Trei, Sadie Beylkin, and Rebecca Beylkin, and great-grandchildren Kosta Trei and Luka Trei.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to http://www.healthwellfoundation.org or http://www.MyGoodDays.org in Peter's honor. These organizations provide financial assistance to patients for much needed cancer medications.