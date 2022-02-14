Obituary: Phil Harris

Phil Harris

Provided Photo

– February 7, 2022

Phillip Everett Harris passed away Feb 7, 2022, due to complications from Covid-19.

Phil was born in Los Angeles, October 8, 1937, the firstborn son of L. Everett and Margaret Harris. He attended Logan High School in Logan, UT, graduating in 1955. He then earned a civil engineering degree from Utah State University and served in the US Army before beginning a long career in the construction industry. That career started with Kiewit and Flatiron Structures; then continued over 20 years with GE Johnson where he headed up many large commercial projects across the state of Colorado. Phil proudly served the Associated General Contractors of Colorado, as a member of the board and as president. He also spent 20 years as Chairman of the Collective Bargaining Committee for the carpenters, laborers, operators, and cement masons unions. In retirement, Phil volunteered with Mountain Safety Patrol at Copper Mountain for nearly 20 years.

Phil was preceded in death by his best friend and wife, Jeniel Harris. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Cydne (Steve) Bell, Jann (Kraige) Kinney, and Barton (Cathy) Harris, five beautiful granddaughters, and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Margaret Ann (Eric) Southworth, Lee Allred and Joe (Carolyn) Harris.

Phil was a leader in the construction industry, and an accomplished mountaineer (all 14’ers and multiple Pikes Peak Marathons), skier, jazz musician, CU fan, friend to many, and most of all a fine father. He loved skiing and running in the Colorado mountains and covered a lot of miles in his time.

An outdoor celebration will be held this summer at a time and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may contribute to:

summitfoundation.org.