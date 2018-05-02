Obituary: Phil Turner

Phil Turner

Phil Turner, 73, died of a heart attack, April 13, outside of Westminster, Colorado. He began ski patrolling in Vermont, where he earned a National Recommendation for saving a boy's life. He was Patrol Director at Okemo, Montana, Hood Meadows and Wolf Creek. He patrolled locally at Keystone and Breckenridge and taught at Breckenridge while earning RMSIA and PSIA certifications. He moved to Summit County in 1979, where he owned Second Hand Sports from 1986-95. His entrepreneurism, passion for life and dedication to family and friendship guided his life. He raced J24s on Lake Dillon; restored Model As; worked at Bert's Model A Business; and finished the Great Race coast to coast three times. He's preceded by Bette Jane White Turner, Wendell Phillips Turner Jr. and brother, James Edward. He is survived by wife of nearly 49 years, Maggie; son, Eric; daughter-in-law, Erika, grandchildren: Max, 18; Diego, 15; Zoe, 13.