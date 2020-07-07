Obituary: Phyllis Ann Martinez

Phyllis Ann Martinez April 29, 1948 – July 1, 2020 Phyllis Ann Martinez Obituary Phyllis Martinez passed away peacefully with her family at her side on the morning of July 1 after living with ovarian cancer since September of 2017. She leaves behind her best friend and husband, Gary Martinez, after 40 wonderful years together; her sons, Miles Conway (Mikahla Beutler) and Todd Martinez; and her grandson Tilman Conway. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Quincy Conway. Phyllis is survived by her siblings Dr. Tom Pavlovic (Jan) and Gerry Pavlovic (Carolyn) – and hundreds of cherished friends who are the story of her life. Born in Chicago, Phyllis moved to Colorado in 1975 and loved her adopted state. She graduated from Northwestern University in 1970 and began a teaching career in Illinois before moving and settling in Breckenridge, Colorado. There she made life-long friends – and embarked on a long career in non-profit fundraising and development. She made lasting and fulfilling friendships in the workplace and in her mountain community through involvement in many organizations and special events. A celebration of life is being planned for a time when family and friends are able to gather in person, safely. Mushroom season is upon us, Phyllis hopes friends will think of her when they go hunting in the fertile mountains of Summit County and picnic with her at Breckenridge’s Valley Brook Cemetery in the years ahead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Breckenridge Film Festival (breckfilmfest.org), The Denver Hospice (thedenverhospice.org), or The Summit Foundation (summitfoundation.org). “There is no tragedy here, only loss. A long life, well-lived, is all we can hope for.”

