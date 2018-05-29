Obituary: Phyllis Cumming-Anderson

Phyllis Cumming-Anderson

1937- 2017

Phyllis Cumming-Anderson, 80, passed away Dec. 10, 2017, in Tucson, AZ with her children at her side. Born in Salem, OR May 19, 1937 and raised in Seattle, she was independent, adventurous and feisty! Phyllis lived a full life in Alaska, Colorado, Minnesota and Arizona. She was a mother, wife, businesswoman (Alaskan Encounter) and nature-lover. Celebration of Life, June 3rd, 11:30 at Stonegate Village Community Center, Parker. RSVP Heather Karas, Twinmandms@aol.com