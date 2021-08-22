Obituary: Piotr Kopytek

Piotr Kopytek

July 7, 1968 – July 26, 2021

Good people have powers – they live after death in many of our memories

Piotr (Peter) was born on July 7th 1968 in Poland, however America had become his homeland. He left for the US in 1992. At first he lived in South and then North Carolina to eventually settle in Colorado. He was always saying that Colorado was his place on earth and that there he found real happiness. It is in Frisco that his big dream came true and he opened Blue Heron Tattoo, he realized his passion, and met wonderfull people who became his true friends.

He always spoke warmly about the inhabitants of this beautiful town, about the heart warming relations among its people and the joy of being a mountaineer.

“There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” – Albert Einstein

For Piotr everything was a miracle. He lived his life to the fullest, continuously worked on own development and dared to follow his dreams.

He believed that no living creature should suffer so he was always helping others the best way he could. He always took care (made sure) that no one was sad for too long – his laughter was infectious which he used to help chase the dark clouds away.

His good energy made the problems look much less important.

He was the best son, brother, uncle and friend.

The world stopped for many of us on July 26th 2021.

Loveski

A celebration of life will be held in Frisco, CO at Walter Byron Park on October 2nd, 12pm-5pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.