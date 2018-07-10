Obituary: Ray Blatnik
July 10, 2018
Ray Blatnik
July 14th, 1953 to November 21st, 2017
Ray passed away from a long battle with cancer. A memorial will held Saturday, July 14th, 2018, at noon at ABasin ski area on the patio. Preceded in death by Father Ray Sr, Mother Barbara and Sister Gale. He is survived by his Son Matthieu, daughter in law Ronelle, Granddaughter Avery, Sister's Laura, Jan, Brother's Michael, Gary. Nephew Joshua, Luba, Nieces Alisha, Joell, Lisa, Many friends, and his loving animals. Ray was the Best of the Best.
He will be in our hearts forever.
