Obituary: Ricardo Olvera Bustos Jr.

March 14, 1972 – October 1, 2022

Mr. Ricardo Olvera Bustos Jr. of Frisco, Colorado died October 1, 2022 in a fatal car accident.

He was born March 14, 1972 in Waukegan Illinois to Richard and Stella Bustos.

Ricardo lived in Summit county for 10 years with his life partner, Megan

Mytzynsky, his son Rici Bustos, and his daughter, Eliza Bustos. Ricardo is also survived by his children Christian, Dominic, Genesis, Euriah, his grandchild Angel, his siblings Terri, Sonia and Eduardo, his nephews Martin and Cj, and his nieces Ciara, LaRae, Harmony, and Bella.

Ricardo found pride and joy living and working in Summit County, his friends knew him from Utopia Tire as a helpful tire tech, and as a friendly Summit Stage Driver.

Expressions of sympathy and donations can be sent to:

Megan Mytezynsky at PC

Box 4983 Frisco, CO 80443.

His services will be held in Cashion at LA MISION

DE LAS ASAMBLEA DE DIOS 11147 W Buckeve Rd

Avondale, AZ 85323 October 18, 2022 at 11:00am.