Obituary: Rich (Levi) Drye

Rich (Levi) Drye

Provided Photo

Rich (Levi) Drye

April 16, 2021

Rich “Levi” Drye passed away unexpectedly back in mid-April on San Juan Island, WA during one of his routine bicycle rides, casting much sadness throughout Summit County and all across the country for those of us who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife Meg and their son Taylor, two grandchildren, an identical twin brother, 5 siblings and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Our hearts go out to all of them during this difficult time.

Born in June of ’56, Levi lived a full life filled with family, friendships and recreation from coast to coast, doing all of the things that most of us who knew him love to do too – cycling, snow skiing, water skiing, boating, hiking and playing golf.

For those of us who were lucky enough to have worked alongside him, Levi had a passionate and dedicated career as a ski patroller both at Keystone and Arapahoe Basin, eventually, becoming Ski Patrol Director at Keystone Resort. During his storied career at both ski areas, he mentored and improved the skills in hundreds of patrollers and thrived on the intricacies of the avalanche mitigation plan at A-Basin, in particular the upper zones of the East Wall.

As an accomplished water skier (6@32off), many of us are left with incredible memories of trips to Lake Powell, Green Mountain Reservoir and Lake Champlain in Vermont. As an equally accomplished alpine skier, some of Levi’s favorite times were skiing the Little Professor/Black Widow, Dave’s Wave, Buffalo, Steep Gullies and the upper zones of the East Wall with his ski patrol mates

Countless laughs and glorious days of sharing stories while hiking, riding chair lifts or huddled around the fire pit at night with friends will forever be etched in our hearts. We will all be forever filled with gratitude for his impacts on our lives with his genuine personality, generosity and hospitality.

After 20yrs in Summit Co, Rich retired from the ski business and continued to live the good life with his soul mate, Meg. Together they spent the next 20 years wintering in Borrego Springs, CA and summers in the beautiful San Juan Islands.

Rest In Peace my friend and save a spot on a snowy mountain top and calm cove somewhere, so that we can all turn’em again. Forever – Campo, Kid, CT, Big, Rondo, Cappy, JBoyd, Grunt, Face, Wad, Ol’harv, Partimer, Stump, Bivwac, Twofer, Tommyg, Lacy, Bobby and the list just goes on…