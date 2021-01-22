Obituary: Richard (Dick) Clark

Richard (Dick) Clark

April 9, 1943 – November 11, 2020

Richard (Dick) Warren Clark 77, of Naples, Florida died there

Wednesday November 11th at Physicians Regional Hospital. He was survived by Paula Bassett Clark and their son Jason (Heather) and grandchildren Easton, Arie, Marin and Kaia.

Dick was born April 9, 1943 in Plymouth Massachusetts and was the son of Mary Wield and Harold Clark. Dick is survived by his brothers William of Kennebunkport, ME and John Clark of Plymouth, Massachusetts and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

He was a 1962 Graduate High School and Graduate of Wentworth Institute. He worked for a subsidiary Lincoln Lab, a division of M.I.T. He spent 1964 to 1977 working as a mechanical engineer.

He relocated to Dillon, Colorado in 1982 where he and his wife, Paula, embarked on a new career; a complete turnaround since his days as a mechanical engineer. He was a talented craftsman and decided to implement the next stage of their lives living in the Colorado Mountains.

He has left a legacy of building custom passive Solar Homes with extraordinary architectural designs and efficient passive solar energy. He had built over 70 homes including townhomes, triplex and duplexes. One of his achievements was an exquisite and lavish residence, a 6 Bedroom 6 bath single family home nestled around mature Aspen and Pine Trees exuding elegance and prestige on the Ridge of Summerwood overlooking the majestic mountains of Summit County Colorado. He also showcased Corinthian Hill properties where most his distinctive building took place; and two beautifully designed single family homes in Eagles Nest, with quality craftsmanship and elegant aesthetics. His ability in managing his position made it possible to allocate time to enjoy the hobbies of his life which were skiing and golfing.

He enjoyed the “Best of Everything”, until Covid-19 took his life due to underlying issues affecting his lungs. He lived life to the fullest. Spending his retirement days in Naples Golfing several days a week was the epitome of happiness for him. He was surrounded by many friends whom he admired and respected.

His love of God was apparent. He ushered at church services, he gave his time to serve the less fortunate from the church and its food bank and prepared soup (for those under the weather). In 2001 he became a “contagious Christian” which helped grow his faith in God. “Jesus died on the cross for mankind.” This is our temporary home, and Eternity in Heaven is everything for everyone who believes in Jesus. For God so loved the world, he gave his only begotten son that he who believes will not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16.

Due to Covid-related concerns we are planning a Colorado celebration of his life and accomplishments with all the successes and altruistic achievements he gave back to the community. This is tentatively scheduled for June, 2021, in Dillon Colorado