 Obituary: Richard Miller | SummitDaily.com
Obituary: Richard Miller

Richard Miller

August 18, 1950 – August 11, 2021

Celebration of Life Saturday, October 9, 2021

Carter Park, Breckenridge

2:00-5:00 pm Memorial Service followed by refreshments and socializing

Please rsvp rncmiller@comcast.net

Donations may be sent to Summit County Rescue Group

SCRG.ORG or PO Box 1794 Breckenridge, Colorado 80424

Obituaries
