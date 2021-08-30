Obituary: Richard Miller
August 18, 1950 – August 11, 2021
Celebration of Life Saturday, October 9, 2021
Carter Park, Breckenridge
2:00-5:00 pm Memorial Service followed by refreshments and socializing
Please rsvp rncmiller@comcast.net
Donations may be sent to Summit County Rescue Group
SCRG.ORG or PO Box 1794 Breckenridge, Colorado 80424
