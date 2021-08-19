Obituary: Richard Miller

Richard Miller

Provided Photo

Richard Miller

August 18, 1950 – August 11, 2021

Richard (Rich) William Miller passed away at age 70 on August 11 as a result of injuries sustained from a fall while hiking. Rich was born in Dayton, Ohio, and was the youngest of three brothers.

Rich was a man constantly in motion, from riding motorcycles, flying planes, sailing, climbing, and being an amateur radio operator. He spent his life devoted to the three great loves of his life sports – wrestling and football, helping others, and his wife of 49 years, Carolyn. He graduated from Fairmont West High School in Kettering, Ohio as a captain of the wrestling team and a center for the football team. He went on to wrestle at Miami University of Ohio where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, He spent his career as an admired teacher and coach at Centerville High School. He was inducted into the Centerville Wrestling Hall of Fame. Upon retirement, he moved to Breckenridge, Colorado where he enjoyed all the Rocky Mountains had to offer. He was a member of the Summit County Rescue Group for 14 years and served as a mission coordinator. He prided himself in helping keep others safe and spent additional time volunteering for Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault. Rich loved to be part of a team both as a member or a coach. One of his greatest attributes was that he was both the guy you wanted leading your rescue but also the one you wanted to talk to when you were down safely.

However, his greatest joy was his wife, Carolyn. He often quipped she was the best think he got out of German class. Over half a century later, he spoke no German, but was still married to his high school sweetheart. Rich was well-loved by so many people who called him, coach, teacher, brother, and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Jennie Miller. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, brothers Tom (Margaret), Mike (Carol), foster son Bobby Robbins, and numerous extended family members.

A memorial will be held at a later date and details will be announced once finalized.

Memorial donations may be made to the

Summit County Rescue Group

PO Box 1794

Breckenridge, CO 800424

or

SCRG.ORG