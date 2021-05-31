Obituary: Richard V. “Rick” Speer, II

Richard V. "Rick" Speer

Richard V. “

Rick” Speer, II

June 20, 1969 – March 7, 2021

Richard V. “Rick” Speer passed away suddenly on March 7, 2021 with his family by his side.

Born June 20, 1969. Rick married Molly in 1997 and they have two beautiful daughters, Megan, 20 and Isabella 17.

Rick began his Summit County career at Keystone Resort working Trail Crew and Base Area in 1991, moved up to managing Keystone Roads, finally landing his position of Summit County Road and Bridge Supervisor, where he worked for the past 22 years.

Rick’s larger than life personality exemplified his “work hard and play harder” lifestyle. He was loved by all who knew him and his love for others was immeasurable and unmistakable. He made friends wherever he was with one of his many one-liners “Rick Speer, damn glad to meet ya!” His laugh was infectious.

Some of Rick’s Truly favorite times were at the lakes in his cut-off jean shorts, smoking meat and cruising in his pontoon with his friends and his black lab, “Enzo the Baker”. If you found him at home, he was in the basement watching old-school Godzilla movies, listening to 80’s rock or cussing out the Kansas City Chiefs on his big screen TV.

He was always encouraging his daughters to seek their own way, fulfill their dreams, move to the beach, and to find their own happiness. Although he is gone, his loving spirit remains alive for those who knew and loved him, now and forever.

Please join us in celebrating Rick:

– June 9, 2021

– Dillon Amphitheater – 201 W Lodgepole St, Dillon, Colorado.

– 3:00 PM – Visitation; 4:00 PM – Brief service – please bring your favorite humorous story and your preferred beverage to toast Rick.

Memorial contributions will further Megan & Isabella’s college education: https://gofund.me/4e4362d1