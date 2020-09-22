Obituary: Robert Agnew

Robert Agnew

Provided Photo

Robert Agnew

June 13, 1936 – September 6, 2020

Robert Paul Agnew, Silverthorne, CO passed away September 6 at the age of 84. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Dixie Bryant Agnew, daughter, Andrea Nelle Agnew of Fort Collins, CO and Cape Coral, FL, son, John Thomas Agnew of Fort Collins, CO, and nieces, Tiffany Agnew Gillig, Blue Springs, MO, and Anjanette Agnew Nease, Mission Hills, KS.

Born in Kansas City, MO, Robert graduated from the University of Missouri in 1960 and United States Naval Officer Candidates School in Newport, Rhode Island. He served aboard the USS Forrestal in the Mediterranean Sea, followed by assignment as an Army Naval Gunfire Liaison Command Officer at Camp LeJeune, NC where he served as a Marine Paratrooper.

After 17 years in the family business in Kansas City, Robert and his family decided to plunge into the mountain lifestyle of Summit County, CO in 1980 where he enjoyed a few years in the real estate industry, followed by ownership of several car washes. Upon retirement in 1998 Robert and Dixie became part time winter residents of Tucson, AZ and eventually purchased a third part time residence in Fort Collins, CO. During retirement he pursued his lifelong interest in historic automobiles, collecting Corvettes and Jaguars, along with investing and trading in the stock market.

Robert will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s honor to Summit County Rescue Group, P.O. Box 1794, Breckenridge, CO 80424