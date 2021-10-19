Obituary: Robert (Bob) Chestnut

Robert (Bob) Chestnut

Provided Photo

April 7, 1960 – September 27, 2021

Robert (Bob) Eugene Chestnut, age 60, formerly of Verona, WI and Summit County, CO passed away suddenly on Monday, September 27th, 2021 while working in Southern California.

Bob was born in Verona, WI to Donald and Vera (Dahlgren) Chestnut. Soon after high school he called the mountains of Colorado home.

He spent his life behind a wheel. Working as a heavy equipment operator, driver, jack of all trades and finally traveling the country as a long haul trucker with his wife and dogs as his driving partners. When he wasn’t working you could find him on his Harley or on the ocean reeling in a monster fish.

Bob is survived by his wife, Teresa. Daughters, Carrie (Patrick) Mess of Lake Mills, WI, Gloria (Britton) Moss of Alvarado, TX, stepdaughter Alicia Crites of Grand Junction, CO. and all of their children. He is further survived by his sister Marcia (Brian) Paull, his brother Dale (Deb) Chestnut and his nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ina, and his stepfather, Al Schreiner.

We will gather to remember Bob’s life how he would want us to. Friends are invited to join us on Saturday, November 6, between 1:00 and 4:00, at It’s Time Bar and Grill, 608 W. Verona Ave, Verona WI. His ashes will be spread from his bike around his hometown and on the property he and Teresa purchased for retirement in Roatan, Honduras.