Obituary: Robert “Bob” Kluge
June 1, 1927 – November 24, 2021
A long-time resident of Summit County, CO passed away Nov. 24, 2021. He is survived by his best friend and companion Lee Moosburger of Vail, CO and many more friends and loved ones. Bob’s graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM June 1, 2022, Dillon Cemetery, Tenderfoot Trail Rd. followed by a celebration of his life, 3:00 PM at the Windy Point Group Campground Shelter. For full obituary visit http://www.blakecremationservices.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User