Obituary: Robert “Bob” Kluge
June 1, 1927 – November 24, 2021
Bob a long time resident of Summit County, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 24, 2021
Bob’s graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM June 1, 2022 at the Dillon Cemetery followed by a Celebration of of His Life at the Windy Point Campground, Lake Group Shelter at 3:00 PM
Visit http://www.blakecremationservices.com for Bob’s full obituary
