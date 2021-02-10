Obituary: Robert E. Farmer

Robert E. Farmer

Robert E. Farmer

January 1, 1962 – February 6, 2021

Bob Farmer was a man intent on living his entire life in Silverthorne; he never traveled more than 300 miles from the town! His life’s journey on this earth came to a close on February 6, 2021, due to heart failure.

Robert E. Farmer was born to Garry and Pat Farmer on January 1st, 1962, in Kremmling, Co, the nearest hospital of that day. He attended Summit County schools, graduating from Summit High in 1981. His parents precede him in death; he is survived by his three siblings, Jim (Milwaukee, WI); Joel (Colorado Springs, CO); and Marsha Hultgren (Fort Collins, CO) and their families.

For much of his adult life, Bob was employed by L.G. Everist but most recently was working at Target in Silverthorne. He was grateful for those who graciously helped him through challenges and for good friends who made his life meaningful. His siblings are deeply appreciative of the kindness and love demonstrated by so many Summit County residents who watched out for Bob. A special thanks to Jim Snyder of Silverthorne, an exceptional friend and mentor to Bob for over 25 years.

No services are planned at this time.