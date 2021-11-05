Obituary: Robert French
October 7, 1931 – November 2, 2021
Robert French, 90, of Breckenridge, died on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at his home.
Bob came to Breckenridge in 1971 from Washington, D.C. and joined Peter Cosgriff’s law practice which became Cosgriff, Dunn & French. He later retired from the practice and was a Summit County Commissioner. Bob was an avid mountain climber, sailor and bird watcher.
He is preceded in death by his first wife JoAnn Behrens and his second wife Kay McGinnis.
Bob is survived by his two sisters, Sarah Hollis Perry and Debbie Glynn, four children: Christopher French, Hollis French, Elizabeth Roodberg and Molly Lee, and 3 step-children, Dianne McGinnis, Erin McGinnis and Kelly McGinnis, and 9 grandchildren, Wyatt LaFrankie, Nash LaFrankie, Hattie LaFrankie, Andrew Karoly, Grace Karoly, Hailey Roodberg, Shea Roodberg, Christopher French and Will French.
All are welcome to a Celebration of Bob’s Life on Saturday, November 6, at 1:00 pm at the Riverwalk, in Breckenridge. Proof of vaccination will be required.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following local organizations:
Summit County Rescue Group
https://www.scrg.org/donate-become-a-friend/
Summit Care Clinic
https://www.Summit Clinic.org
